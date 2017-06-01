Rwanda: Kigali Fashion Week Goes All Out

Rwanda enjoyed its share of fashion funfare over the weekend at the seventh edition of Kigali Fashion Week.

The finale was held last Friday at Serena Hotel Kigali at an event attended by fashion lovers from within and outside the boundaries of the 'land of a thousand hills'.

The organisers certainly went all out with this one, having 19 designers showcasing on one runway in a night. This was overindulgence either way you look at it, but totally worth it.

With the plan being to position Rwanda's fashion designers for online markets according to Daniel Ndayishimiye, one of the managers behind the event, they must have decided the more the merrier.

The move is part of an ongoing campaign to get more people to buy and wear Made In Rwanda designs. Rwandans are definitely embracing the campaign and it was visible in the dress code of the attendees.

Many ladies turned up in custom- made outfits by home-based designers. Even the men were not left out. A couple had suits finished with African fabric lapels and/or ties.

Also, more than half the showcasing designers came from Rwanda. Also represented on the runway was Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Tanzania plus UK, USA and Sweden.

Showgoers were treated to everything from one-piece collections by Tanga Designs to 20-piece extravaganzas by the likes of David Gulu (Congo). It was a fantastic night but a bit overwhelming for the fashion enthusiast in me.

By the time the last model came down the runway towards midnight, it was hard to remember what I loved most about earlier showcases of the evening.

For would-be buyers, a pop-up shop was set up the next day (Saturday) to browse through or buy pieces patrons liked on the runway. Now, that is creating an impact on the designers.