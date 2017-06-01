Uganda: URU Embraces Online Ticket System for Elgon, Gold Cups

Kampala — Long queues, overcrowding and confusion at entrances of both Legends and Kyadondo rugby clubs in the past during international games have left fans frustrated.

In an effort to reduce the delays at gates, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has finally woken up and embraced a system whereby one is able to access their match day ticket online unlike before when revelers only had the option of buying tickets at the entrance.

Legends RFC will host Kenya in the Elgon Cup next Saturday before Namibia, Zimbabwe and Tunisia all visit for the Gold Cup.

According to Ramsey Olinga, the Union's CEO, the new system already in use comes with a number of benefits and fans should opt for it.

"The new development is to make it easier for fans to get into the venue as there will not be need for lining up to buy tickets," he told Daily Monitor.

The existence of an online system will not completely phase out the old habit of selling tickets at the gate although they will come at an extra cost.

"A ticket acquired online is a better option to go for, it costs Shs 5000 less compared to those found at the gate, it's therefore advisable to purchase the online ticket to save both money and time," Olinga said.

An online general ticket will go for Shs15,000 while those at the gate will be at Shs20,000. The VIP and VVIP seats have asking prices of Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 respectively.