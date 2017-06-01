Uganda: Kigongo Case Back to Court As Mediation Fails

Kampala — After failed arbitration, the case between the two warring parties for the leadership of Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI), has been sent back to the High Court for the hearing and disposal.

Last December, Mr Phares Matanda petitioned the High Court seeking declarations that UNCCI president Olive Zaituni Kigongo is occupying the office illegally. Mr Matanda also sued UNCCI and its secretary general Mr Ezra Rubanda in the same case.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Margret Oguli early this year, the judge referred it to the court's assistant registrar Joy Bahinguza Kabagye to be considered for arbitration.

However, in five sittings, Ms Kigongo and the two co-respondents did not show up and on May 28, the registrar was constrained to send the case file back to the High Court for the hearing.

"Today is the fifth time the respondents or their lawyers have not shown up, in the circumstances, I have no option but to dismiss the arbitration proceedings and send the file back to the trial judge for full hearing," Ms Kabagye ruled.

Mr Matanda's lawyer Richard Wananda had asked the registrar to refer the case back to the High Court since Ms Kigongo and her co-respondents had failed or refused to attend the arbitration proceedings.

In his petition, Mr Matanda contends that Kigongo and her defendants are illegally in office after their last term ended.

He is seeking court to declare that all their acts or omissions done during the alleged illegal occupation of the UNCCI office, together with their executive, are null and void.

On their part, Ms Kigongo and her co-respondents insist they are legally in office and that Mr Matanda has no basis to institute legal proceedings against them because he had not renewed his