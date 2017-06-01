Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook

Singer Bobi Wine

Songster Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine has been nominated to contest for the Kyadondo East Parliament seat.

He was nominated by Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Mr Francis Nkurunziza on Wednesday at Kyadondo, county headquarters in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

He was in the company of his wife Barbara Intungo also known as Barbie, fellow singers Ronald Mayinja, Mr Samuel Walter Lubega of Democratic Party (DP) among other supporters.

Bobi showed interest for the seat after it fell vacant when the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Kyadondo East MP Apollo Kantinti and ordered fresh elections.

"I will not be standing for this post not as a politician, but as a leader. Many of my songs send a message out there but I think its high time I joined Parliament to ensure all the things I sing about can be implemented and put into practice," he added.

After the nomination, Bobi Wine led a procession of jubilant supporters riding on boda bodas while others walked to Gayaza where he addressed a rally.

Bobi Wine is not the first entertainer to join politics.

In 2016, Judith Babirye was elected as Buikwe District Woman MP while Kato Lubwama won the Lubaga South seat.

Daniel Kazibwe also known as Ragga Dee unsuccessfully vied to become Kampala Lord Mayor.

Musician Eddie Yawe, Bobi Wine's brother in 2016 contested for Kira Municipality MP seat but lost. He had five years earlier unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Central Parliament seat.