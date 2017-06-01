1 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: New Flight Management System to Boost Air Safety - CAA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Entebbe Airport aerial view.
By Paul Adude

Kampala — Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said the transition from aeronautical information service to aeronautical information management will ensure that there is enhancement of safety through reduction of human errors.

Mr Michael Ndawula, the CAA board chairman, made the remarks while addressing journalists recently during the opening of the global Aeronautical information management conference in Kampala in which 61 countries too part.

"The ultimate objective is for the aeronautical information service to provide information that can facilitate safe conduct of flights, the conference seeks to map better ways of aeronautical information service" he said.

He said in the coming months Uganda, will undertake upgrade of the communication line from Aeronautical fixed telecommunication network to the more modern Air Traffic Services Message handling System to support transfer of more advanced data over the line.

Works minister Monica Azuba Ntege, while addressing journalists said aeronautical services information is meant to ensure that all users of the airspace get sufficient and timely information on air navigation facilities and services for safe, secure and efficient flights.

"While air transport is known to be the safest mode of transport, an unfortunate air calamity leads to loss of many lives and property compared to all other modes of transport," she said.

Ms Azuba said at regional level, government is thinking of creating the East African Upper Flight Information Region.

"Many regional blocs have implemented this and others are in talks to implement similar projects, the success of these projects will depend on the provision of quality and timely aeronautical information."

In February 2015, the South Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency, gave Uganda a grant of Shs27 billion towards modernisation of the airport. In the same month, government began a three phase upgrade and expansion of the airport to last from 2015 until 2035. The entire renovation budget is approximately $586 million.

Uganda

Launch of Kenyan Rail Project Welcome News for the Region

Yesterday was a big East African day when Nairobi launched the 500km first part of the Standard Gauge Railway that will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.