Kampala — Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said the transition from aeronautical information service to aeronautical information management will ensure that there is enhancement of safety through reduction of human errors.

Mr Michael Ndawula, the CAA board chairman, made the remarks while addressing journalists recently during the opening of the global Aeronautical information management conference in Kampala in which 61 countries too part.

"The ultimate objective is for the aeronautical information service to provide information that can facilitate safe conduct of flights, the conference seeks to map better ways of aeronautical information service" he said.

He said in the coming months Uganda, will undertake upgrade of the communication line from Aeronautical fixed telecommunication network to the more modern Air Traffic Services Message handling System to support transfer of more advanced data over the line.

Works minister Monica Azuba Ntege, while addressing journalists said aeronautical services information is meant to ensure that all users of the airspace get sufficient and timely information on air navigation facilities and services for safe, secure and efficient flights.

"While air transport is known to be the safest mode of transport, an unfortunate air calamity leads to loss of many lives and property compared to all other modes of transport," she said.

Ms Azuba said at regional level, government is thinking of creating the East African Upper Flight Information Region.

"Many regional blocs have implemented this and others are in talks to implement similar projects, the success of these projects will depend on the provision of quality and timely aeronautical information."

In February 2015, the South Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency, gave Uganda a grant of Shs27 billion towards modernisation of the airport. In the same month, government began a three phase upgrade and expansion of the airport to last from 2015 until 2035. The entire renovation budget is approximately $586 million.