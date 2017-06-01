31 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Peter Moyo Clashes With Winky D On International Day

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said it was going to target young and upcoming artists in its local brand marketing programmes.

One such programme is this Friday's United Nations General Assembly declared 2017 year as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development (IYSTD) event to take place in Harare.

ZTA, who are the organizers, on Monday, announced that they had hired the late Tongai Moyo's son, Peter and Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known as Winky D, to perform at the international event.

This is one of the rare occasions the young Kwekwe-based Sungura musician (Peter) has been hired to perform at. On the other hand, Winky D has become a household name in his own right.

Announcing the logistical arrangements of the event, ZTA chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, said they were moving towards promoting young musicians together with the brand Zimbabwe.

"There will be entertainment with musicians like Winky D and Peter Moyo who have both since confirmed their presence.

"We had loved to also mix entertainment for older people like me but what we need is the young stars to come and be part of the event and that is why we are bringing these young musicians I have mentioned whom the young people associate themselves with," he said.

IYSTD commemorations, according to the United Nation World Tourism Organization, are held in recognition of tourism as a critical pillar of economies, a passport to prosperity, and a transformative force for improving millions of lives across the globe.

In this scope, UNWTO views tourism as the key to the success of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

