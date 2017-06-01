Uganda: We Must All Support Buy Uganda Build Uganda Policy

opinion

Uganda's target is to nearly double its income within the next three years from the current GDP of $25b to about $45b. On average, every Ugandan is expected to be earning $1,040 up from the current $780. For this to be attained, we must instil confidence in all the key stakeholders, particularly policy makers and implementers, that Ugandans can be made to work and attain these numbers. Secondly, government must put in place a programme that is strictly monitored to deliver on local content/Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy.

To do this, policy makers and implementers will need to be sensitised on local content/BUBU policy, its benefits and how other countries have attained economic transformation using such a policy. It is this that will drive the growth numbers high as well as per capita incomes. The private sector has been challenged to realise these outcomes and is yearning for support in order to meaningfully make a contribution to this noble goal and to ensure their own survival.

Uganda's launch of the local content policy recently and now the Private Member's Bill before Parliament sponsored by MPs Patrick Nsamba, Herbert Ariko and Muyanja Mbabali is meant to operationalise the policy in the same direction. It would be illusionary to think that Ugandan companies can grow using regional or global markets and not the domestic market. The Chinese, Indians, Europeans and Americans acquired expertise and attained excellence by first providing solutions, goods and services to their domestic markets. America under President Trump today is substituting for imports, including labour. This means that even the AGOA market and the EBA market, etc, are all going to shrink in favour of the local entrepreneurs on these markets.

When you follow recent election debates in America, UK and Europe, you realise that many world economies are becoming more protectionist. The ethicacy and implications of this needs to be given serious attention. What is clear though is that countries like Uganda are to lose vital markets, unemployment will be compounded, foreign exchange earnings will fall and our GDP growth will be negatively impacted.

We already have a problem of trade imbalance - with our imports standing at $6b against exports at about $3b. Without factoring in the strongly emerging protectionists and anti-globalisation drive, IMF projections have put our GDP growth at 3.5 per cent down from 6 per cent. Given the NRM economic track record, this is unprecedented but reversible. All key stakeholders in the economy must burn the midnight candle and generate solutions.

In light of the developments, much as Uganda is a late-comer on BUBU and local content matters, we must be steadfast in implementing this policy without any barriers. The argument that our local content/BUBU policy will retard progress of the East African integration/unification agenda is misleading. Those who are familiar with integration movements worldwide will agree that success has always depended on visionary political, military and economic leadership. Uganda has so far done very well in providing visionary political and military leadership in Africa. This now needs to be complemented with similar success on the economic front. This can to a great extent be achieved by actualising the local content/BUBU policy.

Regarding capacity, standards and pricing, which are critical in marketing goods and services under the local content/BUBU policy, the most important thing is being able to create opportunities for local manpower, companies and entrepreneurs. Secondly is to establish a rigorous programme of meeting targets, supervision and monitoring. These can be enforced following a regime of incentives and sanctions. We must start especially with areas that we can easily win over either through persuasion or coercion.

The best example is that of the iron and steel industry where we have high quality iron ore, which needs to be processed to produce the badly needed steel for our infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, bridges, hydro power stations, oil refinery, Oil pipeline, etc. The opportunity and the necessary incentives should be given by government to local entrepreneurs and companies to produce and supply these projects. The benefits, both immediate and long-term, will be unimaginable.

Many foreign investors come to Uganda and Africa against the background that local content focus is a must. In America, local content issues were first addressed in the Buy America Act of 1933. In South Africa, there is the Black Economic Empowerment policy. We, therefore, only need to have clarity of purpose, positive attitude and the confidence that Ugandans can make a meaningful contribution.

Uganda's public procurement market has now been assured by government and the only question we face is: What does the market want and what capacities do we have to satisfy it? This is what should bother policy makers, not whether the policy is ill-fated or not. To face this challenge, we must strengthen the way we partner, support institutions, and build joint ventures as well as consortia in the private sector.

More importantly, the Ugandan elite and decision makers should appreciate the fact that given the emerging protectionist policies in the world today, we no longer have easy options. We must, therefore, aggressively pursue innovation, utilise the resources we have optimally and avoid the temptation of over-depending on the goodwill and support provided by our friends to sustain infrastructure development. The latest reports concerning our trade imbalance, the performance of the economy and GDP growth figures, should compel all of us to support the local content/BUBU policy as a major intervention aimed at revitalising our economy.

Mr Migereko is a former minister and is currently with the private sector.