Uganda: World Bank Gives Green Light to Uganda's Project Performance

Photo: Daily Monitor

Members of the public receive reading material about Word Bank during the organisation’s Open Day in Kampala.

Kampala — On May 19, the World Bank officially announced that it had reinstated funding to Uganda, after seven months of suspension.

In reinstating the funding for new projects, the organisation said Uganda was "addressing the issues that were impacting the overall performance of the Bank-supported portfolio, including project implementation and proactive safeguards compliance."

This brought back the funding estimated to be about $1.5b (Shs5 trillion) for new projects.

On Tuesday, the World Bank held its first Open Day "Partnering for Development" at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and it was an environment where Uganda seemed to be back in the good books of the Bank.

"The World Bank remains a key development partner contributing to the realization of Uganda's long-term development goals by financing activities that contribute to economic growth.

"With the help of Bank financing, the country has and continues to witness socio-economic transformation through the diverse projects in key sectors," said Ms Christina Malmberg Calvo, the World Bank Uganda country director.

The World Bank is the single largest lender to Uganda with the largest portfolio loan commitments to the government of Uganda estimated to be about $3b (Shs10 trillion).

The money goes into education, health, business facilitations, land administration, roads and energy among others. The Tuesday event was the World Ban's first ever Open Day in which members of the public were able to view the work about 17 projects that the World Bank is supporting in the country.

The suspension of funding had derailed any future funding putting several government plans on hold.

There were several meetings with World Bank officials in Uganda and also in Washington where the government had to state its case on why the suspension should be lifted.

Ugandan government has been somewhat reconciliatory.

"We are grateful to World Bank. You (World Bank) have now opened up our eyes. We see the importance of why we must give social and environmental issues due attention because all these projects we do are for the betterment of not only for the betterment of the economy but also the people," Mr Matia Kasaija, the finance minister said at the beginning of the Open Day.

The Kamwenge-Fort Portal road was one of the key projects where the World Bank terminated financing in 2016 after several cases of child and sexual abuse were reported.

The government had ignored these, but the community reported to the contractor to the World Bank and the loan was terminated for violating their social and environmental protections.

"We should have paid adequate attention to the issues (child abuse et al) that happened on the Kamwenge - Fort Portal Road construction. Mistakes were made and we are working with the World Bank to avoid a reoccurrence," said Ms Allen Kagina, the Uganda National Roads Authority executive director.

The World Bank and Uganda partnership can be traced 55 years back when Uganda got its first loan from the bank in 1961. The World Bank lending to Uganda is less burdensome due to the interest-free concessional lending.

How funds are used

The Open Day was meant for the public to understand where World Bank funds are invested in order for them to ask questions. At least 20 entities exhibited their activities showcasing their work and explaining how it is improving the lives of citizens throughout the country. This was considered a move to promote transparency and accountability in World Bank funded projects. It is estimated that World Bank funded road projects total over 1,000kms in terms of tarmacking and rehabilitation. Several projects such as digitisation of the land titles, municipal roads, rehabilitation of hospitals, agricultural research and funding the new KCCA road projects have all received World Bank funding.