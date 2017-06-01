Uganda: Staging Cricket Tournament Proves Uganda's Capability

editorial

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League Division Three tournament came to a close on Tuesday with Oman emerging as champions. Their hard work in the round-robin phase meant that results of the washed out final didn't have to matter.

Uganda in contrast endured a miserable tournament and the Cricket Cranes must contend with relegation to a lower division. Although the national cricket team's performance left a lot to be desired, the same can't be said of the organisation of the competition.

The five visiting teams - Oman, Malaysia, USA, Canada and Singapore - all flew out at Entebbe Airport yesterday with no complaints about the tournament. The three venues of Lugogo, Kyambogo and Entebbe were adequately prepared with logistics in place that guaranteed a glitch-free event.

Three years ago, ICC denied Uganda the right to host the same tournament over fears of insecurity and Ebola. And just before this year's competition, a Scottish umpire Ian Ramage declined to travel to Uganda presumably in fear of the aforementioned.

But the ICC delegation and the five teams hailed Uganda's first class organisation and hospitality during the 10-day event.

Teams were accommodated at Hotel Africana and throughout the week, enjoyed the privilege of lead-cars to negotiate traffic in the capital city and Entebbe to and fro. The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), also put up a commendable effort in drawing aficionados of the game to all the host country's games.

All through the competition, cricket games had the feel of a carnival-like atmosphere regardless of whether Uganda was in action or not. Across the three ovals, the hotel and team convoys, security was tight. More than 300 policemen did the job of protecting law and order.

The ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament was not the first global competition to be staged in Uganda this year. In March, the country hosted the 42nd edition of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships that attracted 59 countries and nearly 600 athletes.

The Ugandan government is not known to be keen on sports as a sector with President Museveni repeatedly saying "there are other more demanding sectors for money like infrastructure and health."

But the successful staging of the IAAF World Cross Country and ICC Cricket League - both global competitions - is proof that Uganda is capable of staging world events if all stakeholders in the country put their heads together.

Fufa have expressed interest in bidding for the Africa Cup of Nations, but unlike athletics and cricket, soccer would need 100 per cent commitment from the government to start.