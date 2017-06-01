31 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: This Is How Mbowe Tried to Protect Ndesamburo's Daughter

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzanian MP Lucy Philemon Owenya.

The leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, tried to stop Ms Lucy Owenya, (Special Seats, Chadema), from debating the motion on the finance budget that was going on today after he received information that her father, Mr Philemon Ndesamburo, was no more.

Mr Mbowe told the Parliament this afternoon as he made the death announcement in parliament.

The august House Chairman, Mr Andrew Chenge, also said he tried to skip Ms Owenya, because he was sensitive to her loss. "I had to skip her when she was supposed to speak but she complained about it through a note," he said.

More on This

How Lucy Owenya Received Information About Her Father's Death

When her father died, the Special Seats MP Ms Lucy Owenya (Chadema) was in the debating chamber busy with Parliamentary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.