Tanzania: This Is How Mbowe Tried to Protect Ndesamburo's Daughter

The leader of the Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe, tried to stop Ms Lucy Owenya, (Special Seats, Chadema), from debating the motion on the finance budget that was going on today after he received information that her father, Mr Philemon Ndesamburo, was no more.

Mr Mbowe told the Parliament this afternoon as he made the death announcement in parliament.

The august House Chairman, Mr Andrew Chenge, also said he tried to skip Ms Owenya, because he was sensitive to her loss. "I had to skip her when she was supposed to speak but she complained about it through a note," he said.