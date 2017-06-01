Dar es Salaam — Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kigoma North constituency (ACT) Zitto Kabwe on Wednesday conveyed his condolences to the family of the veteran politician and former Moshi Town MP (Chadema) Philemon Kiwelu Ndesamburo for the loss. Mr Ndesamburo was 82.

Mr Kabwe through his Facebook account directed his condolences to Ndesamburo's daughter, Ms Lucy Owenya who is also Special Seats MP (Chadema).

"It is indeed a great loss for Chadema and the whole nation. His contribution to the party and nation is remarkable and will be remembered. I am among people who closely worked with him during his days and he remains to be a prominent figure who served the nation and his party well," he said.

Mr Kabwe added that Mr Ndesamburo was among the people who played key role in introducing multipartism and strengthening democracy in the country.

"We are now enjoying the fruits of his tremendous contribution for the nation and the party. His contribution for the growth of tourism in the country is remarkable," he said.

The reports about the loss of Mr Ndesamburo was issued on Wednesday by Chadema's secretary in Kilimanjaro Mr Basil Lema in which he confirmed that Mr Ndesamburo died at KCMC referral hospital in Moshi where he was receiving treatment.