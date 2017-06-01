Tanzania: German Envoy Speaks Out On Zanzibar Attack

Photo: Daily News

Insecurity threatening tourists in the islands (file photo)

Zanzibar — The German Charge d'Affaires accredited to Zanzibar, Mr Dominic Wolf has thanked the Government of Zanzibar for its efforts to find the man who injured six people with a knife on Sunday night at the Lukman Restaurant in Unguja.

Mr Wolf said this on Wednesday when he visited Mr Mauget Gerarol,66, a French national, who was injured beside her right eye. The wife of the French casualty admitted at Global Hospital for treatment, Ms Makhtin Mauget, who accompanied Mr Wolf, thanked the government for being close to the families of the victims that were attacked.

According to police report, the suspect arrived at the restaurant in Mkunazini and stabbed three people who were at the restaurant for dinner. The suspect escaped and in a distance of 60 meters from the scene the assailant injured more people.

Earlier, Zanzibar's Second Vice-President, Balozi Seif Ali Iddi, got an opportunity of visiting the victims, whereby he said the Government of Zanzibar would never tolerate people who do things that threatened the lives of others. Balozi Seif Ali Iddi added that the state organs would continue ensuring security in the isles.

During his visit, the Second Vice-President consoled the victims including German national Jennifer Wolf,24, who was stabbed on the head. He called upon the victims of the saddening incident to be patient while the police continue with their investigation.

The other victims in the knife attack are German national Anna Catharina,20, Tanzanian Hassan Abdallah, 24, who resides at Kiponda, Zanzibar; Tanzanian of Asian Origin Sajad Hussein ,55, who resides at Mkunazini, Zanzibar and Canadian Liying Liang.

The police in Zanzibar have said they are still searching for a young man. Speaking to The Citizen, the Urban West Unguja Regional Police Commander Mr Hassan Nassir Ali, great efforts were still being made to find him.

According to an initial police investigation, the RPC said they had discovered that the attacker was on drugs, but were not sure whether the suspect had used drugs at the time he carried out the attack.