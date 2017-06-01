Tanzania: How Lucy Owenya Received Information About Her Father's Death

Dodoma — When her father died, the Special Seats MP Ms Lucy Owenya (Chadema) was in the debating chamber busy with Parliamentary proceedings.

The information about the death of the former Moshi Urban lawmaker Mr Philemon Ndesamburo started spreading on the social media and the Parliamentary Chairman Mr Andrew Chenge who was leading the session had received it.

At the same time, it was Ms Owenya's turn to debate the ministry's budget estimates according to a list, which was revealed earlier by Mr Chenge.

Mr Chenge deliberately skipped her but having no clues of the death, she stood up and reminded the chair that it was her turn.

"I decided to allow her because she insisted. I knew she did not know. The late Ndesamburo was our colleague in the House up to 2015," said Mr Chenge as he announced the death.

Just after finishing her contribution, her fellow MP Suzan Lyimo (Chadema) called her out. She did not have time to go through her mobile phone.

At the same time, Chadema chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe was seen smiling as he waited for her near the exit.

Bunge proceedings continued but many MPs were moving outside to console Ms Owenya.

When the debate ended some minutes to 1pm, Mr Chenge officially announced the death of the late Ndesamburo but almost everyone had the information.