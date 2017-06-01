31 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: How Lucy Owenya Received Information About Her Father's Death

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Tanzanian MP Lucy Philemon Owenya.
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — When her father died, the Special Seats MP Ms Lucy Owenya (Chadema) was in the debating chamber busy with Parliamentary proceedings.

The information about the death of the former Moshi Urban lawmaker Mr Philemon Ndesamburo started spreading on the social media and the Parliamentary Chairman Mr Andrew Chenge who was leading the session had received it.

At the same time, it was Ms Owenya's turn to debate the ministry's budget estimates according to a list, which was revealed earlier by Mr Chenge.

Mr Chenge deliberately skipped her but having no clues of the death, she stood up and reminded the chair that it was her turn.

"I decided to allow her because she insisted. I knew she did not know. The late Ndesamburo was our colleague in the House up to 2015," said Mr Chenge as he announced the death.

Just after finishing her contribution, her fellow MP Suzan Lyimo (Chadema) called her out. She did not have time to go through her mobile phone.

At the same time, Chadema chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe was seen smiling as he waited for her near the exit.

Bunge proceedings continued but many MPs were moving outside to console Ms Owenya.

When the debate ended some minutes to 1pm, Mr Chenge officially announced the death of the late Ndesamburo but almost everyone had the information.

Tanzania

Govt Assures Mining Investors of Protecting Their Rights

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured investors in the mining sector, who were shipping mineral sands outside the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.