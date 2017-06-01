31 May 2017

Tanzania: President Magufuli Sends Condolences to Ndesamburo Family

The late Philemon Ndesamburo.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the family of former Moshi Member of Parliament, Mr Philemon Ndesamburo (Chadema). following his death earlier on Monday.

The President also sent his condolences to Chadema leaders and supporters. In a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the President said he remembers Mr Ndesamburo for his wisdom and political maturity.

"I have been saddened by the news about Mr Ndesamburo's demise... I remember him for his wisdom and political maturity," the President was quoted in the statement as saying.

The President added that he knew Mr Ndesamburo during all his time he had served as a legislator.

He prayed to God to give strength to Mr Ndesamburo's family as well as to other people, who have been touched by the veteran politician's demise.

