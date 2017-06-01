Tanzania: Municipal Councils Ordered to Submit Water Strategic Plans

Dar es Salaam — The government has directed all municipal councils in the country to prepare detailed water strategic plans to outline the actual water supply shortfalls.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday during the question and answer session the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Gerson Lwenge said that municipals must submit their plans in order for the government to know where funds are needed. According to him, shortage of reliable water supply remains a major challenge in the country and would be only solved by strategic plans.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister for water and irrigation, Mr Isack Kamwelwe said that the government is in process to do a feasibility study at Igombe River in Tabora to see how the river can supply the precious commodity to its surrounding areas.

"Igombe is one of the biggest river in Tabora, but we need to conduct a feasibility study to see the length of areas other places which they can benefit from it, Ulyankulu in particular," he said when answering a question from Ulyankulu MP Mr John Kadutu.

He said Ulyankulu is currently suffering from inadequate water resources but if Igombe can provide enough water the situation would be contained.