President Uhuru Kenyatta with traditional dancers at the Mombasa railway station during the launch of Madaraka Express passenger train service on May 31, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticised the National Super Alliance (Nasa) for opposing projects meant to boost the economy.

Addressing residents at Voi station, which he officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, the President said the opposition failed to implement such projects when they were in government in previous regimes.

"Those who are not able to offer solutions to challenges facing residents are not worthy to be leaders," he said.

The President said the opposition has instead divided Kenyans along tribal lines for their political benefit.

DRY PORT

He told the opposition off for opposing the SGR project, which he said will boost the Kenyan economy and improve lives of citizens, especially those living along the railway line.

He urged residents to re-elect the Jubilee government in the August elections to continue enjoying benefits of development initiatives.

"You have to make a decision to believe those who told you we will not construct the railway and now we have done it or those who have done and are promising to do more," he said.

President Kenyatta said the government will construct a dry port in Voi to complement the railway station.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

"The dry port will decongest the Mombasa Port so business people will be coming here to pick their containers. This will create job opportunities for the youth and spur economic growth of this county," he said.

At the same time President Kenyatta said the government has set aside Sh30 million to implement Mzima Two water project.

The project is set to benefit locals, who are facing water shortage challenges.

He said the government will ensure that the project which stalled 30 years ago is implemented.

He also said the government will continue to provide subsidized maize to Kenyans to avert the shortage being experienced in the country.

"We will continue to import maize without fear and ensure that we distribute it to all corners of this country," he said.