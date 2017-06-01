South Africa: Hearings Resume for Nkandla Upgrade Officials

The disciplinary hearings of 12 public works officials accused of wrongdoing in the R246m upgrade to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead are expected to continue on Thursday.

During the last hearings, lawyers for one of the 12, Rakesh Dhaniram, asked for various documents, including audio recordings from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The officials involved in the Nkandla project are being investigated following recommendations in an SIU's report.

According to the document, Dhaniram and others flouted the open tender procedures in approving procurement strategy for emergency building and civil works. The alleged deviation in procurement allegedly cost the government millions in irregular expenditure.

In her 2014 report, Secure in Comfort former public protector Thuli Madonsela found Zuma and his family unduly benefitted from the so-called security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma ignored her recommendation that he repay what was spent on upgrades not related to security. The EFF took the matter to the Constitutional Court. On March 31, 2016, it ordered Treasury to determine how much Zuma should repay.

In June last year, Treasury said Zuma had to repay R7.8m. He paid up in September, with a loan from VBS Mutual Bank.

Source: News24