1 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Public Memorial Service for Piet Byleveld

Tagged:

Related Topics

A public memorial service will be held for former police detective Piet Byleveld in Hurlingham, Sandton, on Thursday.

Byleveld - or otherwise known as Piet Byl - died at the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Roodepoort last Wednesday.

He had stage four cancer in both lungs and it had spread to his spine, adrenal gland, and liver. In the days leading to his death, doctors had kept him sedated. They stopped all treatment on the Monday.

Byleveld retired from the police in 2010, after 38 years of service. He had a 99% success rate.

According to TimesLive, the 67-year-old was a chain smoker who operated on Grandpa headache powder mixed with Coca Cola.

He caught Cedric Maake' also known as the Wemmer Pan Killer or the Hammer Killer. Maake raped 14 women and murdered 27 between 1996 and 1997. His victims ranged from a 15-year-old to 74-year-old and included men and women. He was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 1 340 years behind bars.

Mine dump serial child killer Sipho Dube Mhlangathi, who was caught in 2004, became Byleveld's first escapee. He walked out of Wynberg Magistrate's Court wearing clothes Byleveld had lent him for the trial. He was eventually found hiding in prison under a false name' and on a different charge. He received 10 life sentences and 114 years in jail.

Byleveld's skill led to the arrest of the Nasrec Killer, Lazarus Mazingane. He was sentenced to 17 life terms and more than 700 years in prison for 16 murders and 22 rapes committed between 1993 and 1998.

He solved the murders of Leigh Matthews murder and Pretoria schoolgirl Sheldean Human.

According to EWN, Byleveld liked to refer to himself as a "boerseun" from Nylstroom who wanted to become a church minister.

He was the longest-serving member of the notorious Brixton murder and robbery unit and was honoured by the International Police Association, the FBI, and Scotland Yard for his achievements, EWN reported.

Source: News24

South Africa

Has South Africa's New HIV Plan Been Captured?

The new strategy is the first in a decade that does not advocate for the decriminalisation of sex work. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.