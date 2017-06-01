Zimbabwe: British Singer Joss Stone Arrives Tomorrow

British Grammy award-winning singer Joscelyn Eve Stoker, affectionately known as Joss Stone, is jetting int0 the country tomorrow morning ahead of her concert scheduled to take place on the same day at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale.

The show dubbed "Fierce Four" sees Stone sharing the stage with Ammara Brown, Tammy Moyo and Gemma Griffiths. Tickets are going for $25 for VIP ($30 at the gate) and general stand is for $10 ($15 at the gate).

Stone who is on a global tour has lined up gigs in Kigali (Rwanda), Harare, Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), Tarvisio (Italy) and Rochester (NY, US) among others.

The local concert is being organised by Ngoma NeHosho. In an interview, show promoter, Walter Wanyanya said all is set for the Joss Stone show in Zimbabwe.

"Ngoma NeHosho presents the fifth edition of the live session headlined by UK's Joss Stone. The show is set and all supporting acts have started their rehearsal checks.

"This one night only performance is part of Joss Stone's amazing 'Total World Tour' in which she is going for a record of trying to perform in every country on the planet," he said.

Wanyanya said tickets are fast selling and Stone is looking forward to doing the best of soul music. "Stone is excited to be playing in Zimbabwe for the first time and we are thrilled to present a unique concert and unique line up. Tickets are fast selling and we almost three quarters full.

"Gemma Griffith has endeared herself with audiences on the festival circuit with her original singer-songwriter style as with renditions of popular songs by Winky D that have gone viral online, while Tammy has recently emerged as the youngest rising star in Zimbabwe.

"Ammara is one of the best female singers locally so altogether the line up is awesome and we can't wait for some scintillating performances," he said. Stone is an English singer, songwriter and actress. She rose to fame in late 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album "The Soul Sessions", which made the 2004 Mercury Prize shortlist.

Her second album, the similarly multi-platinum "Mind Body & Soul," topped the UK Albums chart for one week and spawned the top ten hit "You Had Me", Stone's most successful single on the UK Singles Chart to date.

Both the album and single received one nomination while Stone herself was nominated for Best New Artiste, and in an annual BBC poll of music critics Sound of 2004, was ranked fifth as a predicted breakthrough act of 2004.

She became the youngest British female singer to top the UK Albums Chart. Stone has earned numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards and one Grammy Award out of five nominations.

She also made her film acting debut in 2006 with the fantasy adventure film "Eragon," and made her television debut portraying Anne of Cleves in the Showtime series "The Tudors" in 2009.

Stone was the youngest woman on the 2006 Sunday Times Rich List -- an annual list of the UK's wealthiest people -- with £6 million. In 2012, her net worth was estimated to be £10 million, making her the fifth richest British musician under 30.