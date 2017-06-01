If you have a post-graduate degree you are more than five times likely to become the victim of a house robbery compared to someone with no tertiary education, according to a Statistics South Africa in-depth analysis of Victims of Crime 2015/2016.

Statistician-General Pali Lehohla said in Pretoria on Wednesday that according to the statistics, which were compiled from a sample size of 30 000 consisting of private households in all nine provinces, people who had post matric qualifications were more likely to be the victims of house breakings and house robberies as there was an economic well-being associated with high levels of education.

The results of the survey also showed that when the household head is male, the odds of housebreaking are significantly higher - up to 1.3 times higher - than when the household head is female.

According to Lehohla, under-reporting of crimes such as housebreaking and home robbery was still a major issue and challenge.

Lehohla estimated that almost half of all house breakings are not reported (47%) while 34% of home robberies are not reported.

When speaking about the number of incidents of housebreaking and home robbery, perpetrators arrested, criminals convicted and cases ongoing, Lehohla said it showed that there was something wrong in the system.

The survey shows that for house breaking in the 2015/2016 year, 727 130 incidents of housebreaking were experienced while just over half of those 385 191 were reported.

Of the reported cases, only 71 358 suspects were arrested that resulted in only 10 266 convictions with 6 561 cases still ongoing.

In terms of home robbery incidents, 171 739 incidents were experienced, only 110 933 were reported in which 20 897 suspects were arrested. Of these, only 4 589 criminals were convicted with 3 095 cases still ongoing.

Source: News24