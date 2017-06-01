1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Incoming Leopards Coach Dorian Marin Promises Trophy-Filled Era

By David Kwalimwa

New AFC Leopards coach Dorian Marin has vowed to lead the club to success.

The widely travelled Romanian trainer, 56, is expected in the country Thursday night.

He is best remembered for masterminding Eritrea's historic and shock home and away triumph over Harambee Stars in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Marian, who has since leaving Eritrea, also coached Kenya international Jamal Mohammed at Al Nasr in Oman, handled King Faishal (Ghana) and Uganda Revenue Authority.

RELOCATING

He will replaced Englishman Stewart Hall who told Nation Sport that he is relocating to Canada so as to be closer to his immediate family.

"There currently is a 12 points gap between Leopards and table toppers Gor Mahia. But as I did everywhere I've worked, I will teach the team to play a pressure game and get a point even in harsh circumstances," said Marian.

"In the long term, I will develop a winning culture and help the team towards success on the pitch."

Leopards last tasted league success in 1998. In the meantime, Leopards organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi has also confirmed assistant coach Dennis Kitambi will take charge of the team during the SportPesa Super Cup tournament in Tanzania.

Leopards will face newly promoted Tanzanian club Singida United in this new eight-team football tourney which also features Tusker, Gor Mahia and Nakuru All Stars, plus Tanzanian giants Simba and Young Africans.

Kenya internationals Duncan Otieno and Robinson Kamura will miss the tournament owing to international commitments, whilst new signings Burundian Alexis Kitenge and Keziron Kizito are ineligible to compete.

