UNAM SRC president Joseph Kalimbwe has been arrested this evening after he turned up at campus for a student gathering. The reason for the arrest is not known yet.

Unam sources who requested anonymity said there was no demonstration but a gathering to wish their president well.

A student said police appeared at the gathering and escorted Kalimbwe to the gate where they arrested him.

Unam subsequently locked the gates to block students from going out.

Although Unam or police didn't confirm the arrest several other sources did.

Earlier this week Unam announced that Kalimbwe wasn't a registered student and thus didn't recognise him as a student leader.