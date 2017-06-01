31 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Unam SRC Leader Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sakeus Iikela

UNAM SRC president Joseph Kalimbwe has been arrested this evening after he turned up at campus for a student gathering. The reason for the arrest is not known yet.

Unam sources who requested anonymity said there was no demonstration but a gathering to wish their president well.

A student said police appeared at the gathering and escorted Kalimbwe to the gate where they arrested him.

Unam subsequently locked the gates to block students from going out.

Although Unam or police didn't confirm the arrest several other sources did.

Earlier this week Unam announced that Kalimbwe wasn't a registered student and thus didn't recognise him as a student leader.

Namibia

Poachers Testify About Killing of Accomplice

THE trial of an Okahandja area farmer accused of having murdered a poacher in January last year is due to continue in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.