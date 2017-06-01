Email communications sent to the UK Visas and Immigration offices will attract a charge of £5.48 (about Shs 25,000) with effect from tomorrow June 1, the UK Home Office has announced.

The changes came as the Home Office contracted all customer inquiries to a commercial partner-Sitel UK, a renowned provider of outsourced customer care solutions.

A statement released by the Home Office indicates that charges will be required from each email generated outside the United Kingdom.

"You will need to pay using a credit or debit card for contacting us by email. The charge includes the first email inquiry you send and any follow-up emails to and from the contact centre relating to the same inquiry," the statement posted through the official website www.gov.uk reads.

Persons that do not have access to a credit or debit card are advised to use a trusted 3rd party such as an agent or sponsor for the transaction.

According to the statement, the changes will help the United Kingdom government to reduce costs and ensure those who benefit directly from the UK immigration system make an appropriate contribution.

The private company is also reducing the number of languages offered to eight. These include English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian, Spanish Mandarin and Cantonese.

Until today, the visa and immigration department was charging £1.37 (Shs 5000) per minute from non-Britons who make calls to their offices. The phone charges remain the same as the changes take shape.

URN