Uganda: Kazinda Guilty of Embezzling Shs 316 Million, Handed 5-Year Jail Term

The Anti-Corruption court has convicted Geoffrey Kazinda, the former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and three others for the theft of more than Shs 316 million meant for fuel.

Having completed his other five-year jail term recently, Kazinda has been handed another 5 years in prison.

The other convicts are Beatrice Kezabu, the former resettlement officer in OPM, Shamim Masembe, the proprietor of Total fuel station Ntinda and manager, Hussein Katumwa.

In his judgment delivered this morning, Justice Lawrence Gidudu of the Anti-Corruption court found Kazinda and Kezabu guilty of embezzling more than Shs 316 million meant for fuel for the post-war reconstruction scheme in Northern Uganda and Karamoja sub-region under the Peace, Recovery and Development Plan.

"It has been proved that Kazinda was the architect and master planner of the theft," said Justice Gidudu. He also found Kezabu guilty of false accounting, forgery and uttering false documents contrary to section 351 of the Penal Code act. He also found Masembe and Katumwa guilty of conspiring with Kazinda to commit fraud contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code.

In his judgment, Justice Gidudu, said prosecution presented irrefutable evidence implicating the four on the charges brought against them.

"Even though they were never at the original planning meeting where the theft was hatched, the actions of Kezabu, Katumwa and Masembe made them conspirators to the theft," said Justice Gidudu.

Masembe and Katumwa were found guilty of having facilitated the theft of the money by handing it over to Fatumah Kezabu in cash who in turn gave it to Kazinda. During the hearing, Katumwa confessed that he would return the money to Kazinda. However, Justice Gidudu said this was not sufficient defense as the fuel station had an option to return the money of unconsumed food to the consolidated fund.

Earlier on the court assessor, Vincent Oketch had advised court to acquit Kazinda and Katumwa of all charges and convict Kezabu and Masembe on the charges of conspiracy to defraud.

Following the judgment, prosecution asked court to give the accused the maximum sentence for each crime. However, Kazinda's lawyer, Andrew Kasirye pleaded with court for lenience, saying his client has been in prison since 2012.

"It's not fair that prosecution keeps bringing snippets of the case against my clients and he is convicted and sentenced for each snippet. I ask my lord that you he be allowed to serve all his sentences concurrently or you allow him serve a custodial sentence," Kasirye told court. Adding that, "It is wrong for prosecution to assume that Kazinda has not changed. He has learnt from his past, given the many years [spent] in prison."

Despite completing his five-year prison sentence in November last year, Kazinda remained on remand at Luzira prison pending the conclusion of his corruption cases.