The parents of a 21 year old gold panner who was murdered by fellow gold diggers refused to bury him demanding 40 head of cattle.

Brian Bushe was killed two weeks ago in gold wars that erupted at Sabi Gold Mine.

The suspects, Bothwell Moyo, 30, Omega Ziwa, 20, Godknows Sibanda, 22, Munashe Mtetwa, 22, and Alpha Shava, 21, all from Sikandiwa village in Mazvihwa, allegedly hacked Bushe to death with machetes.

After his murder and post mortem results, Bushe's parents reportedly dumped their son's body at one of the suspect's homestead demanding a total of 40 cattle.

Chief Mazvihwa confirmed the development and said Brian was buried three days ago after the suspects gave seven cattle to the deceased's parents.

He said negotiations were still on-going between the involved families to pay the remaining 33 beasts.

Recent reports indicate that at least 15 gold panners died in bloody skirmishes at Sabi Mine since its re-opening in March this year.

According to police reports, last year Midlands province recorded 89 cases involving the use of machetes.

Early this year, Mines minister, Walter Chidakwa, said the government had set-up a task force to investigate deaths and injuries caused by gold wars.