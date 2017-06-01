Kenya: Chiko Lawi Apologises for Foul-Mouth Attack on Damian Marley

Journalist Chiko Lawi has apologised for his expletives-laden attack on reggae musician Damian Marley at Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport (JKIA).

Chiko Lawi posted a video of the shameful episode on his Instagram page, but later pulled it down.

On Tuesday, he claimed the outburst was prompted by Damian Marley ' s comment on his mother.

Here is a transcript of Chiko Lawi ' s apology during an interview with Capital FM.

"At the plane people wanted selfies, he's Bob Marley's son, of course people want to. I'm a big fan. So he was ignoring people and I stepped up.. So I ' m like this is Kenya, these are your fans, people you've come to perform for.

A bit of banter and then one of his guys says something like don ' t talk to us, I ' m gonna bust you. That ' s when I lost it. I take my phone out, I was mad and I lost it.

Perhaps the words I used were not good, but I was angry, like my mum has nothing to do with this, she ' s in Kitengela looking at her cabbage and chicken. She doesn ' t know reggae, let alone Damian Marley. Plus I don ' t believe in insulting people ' s mothers or their children.

To be honest I ' m sorry, I ' m an arrogant man at times, that aside the language, the profanity was excessive. It was wrong of me and I ' m sorry for using the language.

Now, it ' s unjustifiable, but don ' t mistake that with me apologising for standing up against someone who is insulting my mother.