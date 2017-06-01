1 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chiko Lawi Apologises for Foul-Mouth Attack on Damian Marley

Tagged:

Related Topics

Journalist Chiko Lawi has apologised for his expletives-laden attack on reggae musician Damian Marley at Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport (JKIA).

Chiko Lawi posted a video of the shameful episode on his Instagram page, but later pulled it down.

On Tuesday, he claimed the outburst was prompted by Damian Marley ' s comment on his mother.

Here is a transcript of Chiko Lawi ' s apology during an interview with Capital FM.

"At the plane people wanted selfies, he's Bob Marley's son, of course people want to. I'm a big fan. So he was ignoring people and I stepped up.. So I ' m like this is Kenya, these are your fans, people you've come to perform for.

A bit of banter and then one of his guys says something like don ' t talk to us, I ' m gonna bust you. That ' s when I lost it. I take my phone out, I was mad and I lost it.

Perhaps the words I used were not good, but I was angry, like my mum has nothing to do with this, she ' s in Kitengela looking at her cabbage and chicken. She doesn ' t know reggae, let alone Damian Marley. Plus I don ' t believe in insulting people ' s mothers or their children.

To be honest I ' m sorry, I ' m an arrogant man at times, that aside the language, the profanity was excessive. It was wrong of me and I ' m sorry for using the language.

Now, it ' s unjustifiable, but don ' t mistake that with me apologising for standing up against someone who is insulting my mother.

Kenya

Launch of Kenyan Rail Project Welcome News for the Region

Yesterday was a big East African day when Nairobi launched the 500km first part of the Standard Gauge Railway that will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.