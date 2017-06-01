Kenya: Chiko Lawi Makes Out An Apology To Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley

Kwese Sports anchor Chiko Lawi got into a verbal exchange with reggae star Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on May 29th 2017.

Soon after landing at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Marley and his crew were approached for a selfie by an excited young fan. The son of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley and his bodyguards are alleged to have exchanged a few choice words with Chiko Lawi after the journalist decided to confront the “Patience” crooner for refusing to take a selfie with a young fan.

Lawi told Capital FM’s Studio III that Marley later proceeded to insult his mother which drove him to go off on a social media rant. He recorded and shared the affair online which saw Kenyans crucify him for his actions. Many claiming he overreacted, Chiko shared details of the ordeal with the “In 2 Deep” Songbird and more in the video below.

Despite the online buzz, Damian Marley is still set to perform at Carnivore on the 31st of May 2017 as part of his African tour.