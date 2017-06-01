A student from Chinhoyi University of Technology Kudzai Saunyama will today host an art exhibition at Curriculum Development Technical Services Music Centre in Mt Pleasant.Running under the theme "Creators Pot", the exhibition is a testimony of experiences that the artiste has encountered since the time she enrolled at the University.

Saunyama is doing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Fine Arts. "It is a testimony of the experiences I has encountered since the time I has been enrolled at Chinhoyi University up to now. It is a summary of how I have been nurtured to the art world. It portrays the intensive grooming by lectures from a lay to being an artiste," she said.

She experimented with different kinds of media and techniques to come up with different art works.

"I have experimented with different kinds of media and techniques to come up with graphic designs, textile decorations, photographs, print, portraits, painting, sculpture and still life drawings," she said. Saunyama believes she has exploited to the best of her skills.

"I believe I have exploited to the best of my abilities the skills that I acquired from lectures to come up with a retinue of artworks from different media," she added.

For her, the exhibition is for the benefit of the community at large including school children and community members aspiring to be artists, informing what the School of Art and Design is all about.

"We need to tell the people out there about how the School of Art and Design works so that people get exposed to it. This is going to benefit a number of people in the community," she added.