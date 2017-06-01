1 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: CUT Student to Host Arts Exhibition

Tagged:

Related Topics

A student from Chinhoyi University of Technology Kudzai Saunyama will today host an art exhibition at Curriculum Development Technical Services Music Centre in Mt Pleasant.Running under the theme "Creators Pot", the exhibition is a testimony of experiences that the artiste has encountered since the time she enrolled at the University.

Saunyama is doing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Fine Arts. "It is a testimony of the experiences I has encountered since the time I has been enrolled at Chinhoyi University up to now. It is a summary of how I have been nurtured to the art world. It portrays the intensive grooming by lectures from a lay to being an artiste," she said.

She experimented with different kinds of media and techniques to come up with different art works.

"I have experimented with different kinds of media and techniques to come up with graphic designs, textile decorations, photographs, print, portraits, painting, sculpture and still life drawings," she said. Saunyama believes she has exploited to the best of her skills.

"I believe I have exploited to the best of my abilities the skills that I acquired from lectures to come up with a retinue of artworks from different media," she added.

For her, the exhibition is for the benefit of the community at large including school children and community members aspiring to be artists, informing what the School of Art and Design is all about.

"We need to tell the people out there about how the School of Art and Design works so that people get exposed to it. This is going to benefit a number of people in the community," she added.

Zimbabwe

'Province's Youths Ready to Host President Mugabe'

All is set for President Mugabe's first provincial interactive meeting with youths in Mashonaland East Province… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.