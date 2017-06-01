A High Court judge has nullified a birth certificate acquired by a minor son of the late Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director, Elias Kanengoni as it was fraudulently obtained.

Justice Mary Zimba Dube recently ruled as fraudulent, a birth certificate re-registered in the name of Munashe Jonathan Kanengoni, where the late spy was included as the father's son a year after his death.

Kanengoni died on 23 May 2013 and was declared a national hero before his burial at the National Heroes' Acre.

However, in 2004, Kanengoni had an affair with Farai Manyika resulting in the birth of a baby boy in October the same year.

According to the court papers, in November 2010, Manyika acquired a birth certificate for the minor child using her maiden name.

Following the death of Kanengoni, in March 2014, Manyika, with the assistance of Kanengoni's cousin, Douglas Kanengoni, re-registered the minor child as Munashe Jonathan Kanengoni with the late spook being named as the father. Jonathan is the late CIO operative's middle name.

Aggrieved by this development, Kanengoni's widow, Susan, who is the executor of her husband's estate, filed an application to invalidate the birth certificate. She asserted in court that Douglas had no right to act as a witness in re-registering Munashe as he is a distant cousin of the late.

The order was granted by Justice Dube who said the re-registration was un-procedural.

"The procedure adopted by the Registrar (General) in re-registering or changing the minor child's name is invalid," she ruled.

"The birth certificate does not contain honest and truthful information about the circumstances surrounding the birth of the child. The re-registration carried out is a non-event and is declared null and void.

"It cannot have been the intention of the Legislature that where a father refuses to register a child under his name, a relative acknowledges paternity on his behalf. It creates opportunities for fraud. The most reliable and conclusive way to verify paternity of a child is to conduct DNA tests," Justice Dube said.

The late Kanengoni's eldest daughter, Tabitha Kanengoni, is the minister of state in Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's office.