Tanzania: Zanzibar - Relief Comes to Flood Victims

Zanzibar — The recently heavy rains that hit Zanzibar have left a trail of destructions and deaths, but the government has since pledged full renovations of all damaged schools and other public infrastructure.

Speaking during an interview with the 'Daily News' in her office, Director of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms Asya Iddi Issa admitted that prompt renovation was needed to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Snap surveys by The Daily News stumbled on a number of school roofs being lifted and cast away, cracks dominating classrooms walls and toilets demolished by sheer force from flood waters.

"Most of schools in Unguja and Pemba need immediate renovation to ensure safety of our children and teachers. Assessment is being carried out to determine the scale and magnitude of damage caused by the recent flooding," she said.

She cited some of the schools bearing the brunt of ensuing damage -- in the the worst flooding in recent years - in Unguja as: Kibuyuni, Zingwezingwe, Bwejuu, Kajengwa, Miwaleni, Kizimkazi mkunguni, Miwani, Mchangani, Koani, Fuoni chunga, Lumumba, Ben-bella, Kidonge chekundu, Nyerere, Jang'ombe and Muembe ladu.

She urged members of the public and other development stakeholders to lend support to help students study in better and safe environment.

However, she advised parents not to allow their children to go to school amid pounding rains, adding that the ministry would continue to take necessary measures to protect children safety during the ongoing heavy rains.

On May 10, this year the Minister responsible with Education, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma forced to temporarily close both government and private schools because of flooding following weeks of heavy rains.

According to her, the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the children and teachers after some of the schools were submerged.