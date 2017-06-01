Uganda: Laba! Staggers On At Eleven

Last year Uganda's premiere visual art festival, LaBa! celebrated 10 years.

Then many artists criticized the annual event for celebrating more music than the visual art it was intended to showcase. Started in 2007, LaBa! was intended to grow into Uganda's biggest visual art fair.

As the years went on though, the festival may have gotten carried away, thanks to the excitement caused by artistes they programmed to supplement the art. By 2015, things had changed and LaBa! was clearly no longer about just visual art.

In fact, some revellers confess they usually show up at 6pm when stage performances start. Last Saturday, during the 11th edition of the showcase, the festival staggered; not only did it lack art, but even the music that had been a distraction for the past years was wanting.

The organizers had reportedly faced financial constraints and thus thought of refocusing the festival to what it was truly intended to celebrate, but the idea fell flat.

For the first time in a long time, the festival lacked a centerpiece installation which always defined it; in fact, there are years they have even had two installations with works by artists such as Sandra Suubi, Xenson Ssenkaaba and Reagan Kandole among others.

This year though, apart from the interactive Our Things, an installation by Nikissi Serumaga Jamo and Darlyne Komukama, there was hardly any other work worth writing home about, on display.

Our Things was a multimedia video and photo installation that used light reflection to project different stories from strangers. All this was set up in a small cubicle where a person would get in, look at the walls plastered with cards that bore different questions about life. Revellers would pick one question and answer it while facing the camera.

Of course LaBa! still had music, but without a stage. Instead, a simplistic makeshift performance platform was improvised at a nearby house - not a bad idea, only that artistes performing had to stand the scotching sun to work the audience.

The festival has struggled for years with an identity crisis, with many not knowing whether it is about music or visual art; with the eleventh edition failing at both, one can only pray it is also not the last.