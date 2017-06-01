Uganda: Kenneth Mugabi, Iryn Namubiru Impress On Olugendo

Iryn Namubiru was wowed by Kenneth Mugabi's vocals last year when she saw the crooner perform at a show at Serena hotel.

She posted on social media back then that she could listen to his music all day. To prove she was indeed in love with the singer's talent, Mugabi was the only artiste Iryn invited to perform at her concert at Serena at the end of 2016.

Behind closed doors though, she did more than admire the voice. The two have been recording music together. It is not clear how many songs they will be doing together but a song on Mugabi's second album will feature the songstress.

Yet to be released, Olugendo is a love ballad that talks about hardships that come with long-distance relationships. The song is heavy on the keyboard and guitar, although it is the tube fiddle introduction that stands out.

Being a multi-instrumentalist, Mugabi played the acoustic guitar and tube fiddle in his signature lazy with the piano beautifully played by the producer Pyret Beats; he manages to create traditional vibes that fuse well with the fiddle and guitar.

Namubiru, one of Uganda's best female vocalists, delivers on this one but still below her potential especially with the higher notes. She sings about staying alone in the night thinking about a loved one, as Mugabi easily weaves in with his chorus, talking about the distance meaning nothing because he still loves his woman.

Unlike the songs on his debut Kibun'omu album, Olugendo seems to create a balance between the artiste's fusion of folklore instruments and the modern ones; apart from the tube fiddle that seems to be constant on the song, the rest of the instrumentation creates a perfect balance and nothing outshines the other.

Mugabi is a storyteller with lots of emotion; you get to hear some pain in his voice especially on the bridge they share with Namubiru. The beauty about the collaboration is that these two seem to have fun.

The song is set for release early next month and according to Mugabi, it is one of the works that will make up his second album. Talking about the song on Twitter, Namubiru told her fans she has wanted them to know about Mugabi and with this track, they will finally know him.