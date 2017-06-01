Kariba-based Pastor Patrick Mugadza on Wednesday staged a one man demonstration in central Harare where he announced that he was going to replace the abducted Itai Dzamara.

Pastor Mugadza said he will, in future, be working with the social movement which the missing human rights activist was leading.

Dzamara, the leader of Occupy Africa Unity Square, was abducted by suspected state security agents from his Glen View home area two years ago.

The journalist-cum-human rights activist, at the time of his abduction, was holding solo protests against President Robert Mugabe whom he accused of ruining the country.

Carrying a black yoke on his shoulders which he said symbolised Mugabe's role as a burden to the people of Zimbabwe, Pastor Mugadza said he was the new Itai Dzamara.

"Today I am announcing that I am now going to be part and parcel of Occupy Africa Unity Square and I am going to be working with them and I am going to replace Itai Dzamara who was taken by the Junta. I am inviting Zimbabweans who would have missed what Itai was doing here in this square; you are welcome not only to come but also to join," said Mugadza.

"Zimbabwe needs a lot of Itai Dzamaras who stand up and speak out loudly that what is going on in this country has to stop," he said.

Mugadza said Mugabe was creating a monarchy in Zimbabwe.

"President Mugabe has to step down and he has to go home and it is time for it to be so; he has embedded the nation for long enough and we have to come out all of us to say enough is enough, and the President has failed he has got to go," he said.

Mugadza is currently on bail for several offences emanating from his anti-President Mugabe utterances he has made since 2015.

He first came into public lime light following his initial arrest in Victoria Falls where he staged a demonstration against the aged leader during Zanu PF's conference in the resort town.