Burundi: No Tobacco Day - 'Two Patients Out of Five Are Hospitalized Over Tobacco'

"I don't care about the tobacco consequences", says a smoker for ten years. He says that he tries to avoid smoking in the public spaces not to smoke others. "I know that it is smelly for some people. I tried to avoid it", he says. However, says another smoker, it is not easy to give up smoking. " I spent over twenty years and I am not sure that I will abandon it", he says.

Innocent Nkurunziza, director of non-communicable diseases in the Ministry of health says that one fifth of the population smokes. According to recent studies conducted by the Ministry of Health, 20% of residents of Kirundo province are smokers, 14.5% have been registered in primary and secondary schools in the capital Bujumbura, while between 9 and 10% of smokers have been enrolled in primary and secondary schools within the countryside. At the University of Burundi, 14.6% of students are smokers and 23% of employees in different institutions, were counted as smokers. "All this shows that with an estimated figure that ranges between 18-20% of the population are smokers", says Nkurunziza.

Nkurunziza also says that two patients out of five are hospitalized due to tobacco and 20% of deaths are related to tobacco. "They die over the consequences caused by tobacco", says Nkurunziza.

According to WHO, tobacco use kills more than 7 million people every year and costs households and governments over US$ 1.4 trillion through healthcare expenditure and lost productivity.

"Tobacco threatens us all," says WHO Director-General Dr Margaret Chan. "Tobacco exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor household food choices, and pollutes indoor air."

All countries have committed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to strengthen universal peace and eradicate poverty. Key elements of this agenda include implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, and by 2030 reducing by one third premature death from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart and lung diseases, cancer, and diabetes, for which tobacco use is a key risk factor.

Burundi signed the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2006 and the draft Bill preventing people to smoke in public areas is in progress, says Dr. Nkurunziza. "Some measures to ban smoking into the public spaces were established and the sensitization campaign continues towards youths on the tobacco impacts", says Nkurunziza.