Khartoum — A mission from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) arrived in Sudan on Monday to supervise the Inclusive Health Service Delivery Project and the Capacity Building for Improved Quality of Education Project.

A statement by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says that the health project is financed by the AfDB with a grant of $41 million, seeking to increase access to basic health services and social safety nets in the country. Approved in 2015, the project will resuscitate and rehabilitate primary health care facilities in North Kordofan and White Nile states and improve the targeting, outreach and coverage of the national/community health insurance fund. It will further strengthen governance and institutional capacities for administering effective safety net programs and health services, build human resources capacities for inclusive health service delivery and develop sustainable safety net platforms at the community level.

Education project

Approved in 2015, the education project is financed by the AfDB with $23 million and will enhance institutional and human capacity of Sudan's educational sector. It aims to support the provision of sufficient qualified workforce to support the social and economic development of the country. It will provide support to capacity building to improve the quality of education, improve the teaching, and improve training conditions in the Technical and Vocational Education Institutions.

The supervision mission comprises experts from the AfDB Headquarters in Abidjan, and will be in the country for two weeks until 08 June 2017. The mission will work closely with the Government of Sudan and the Project Coordination Units of both the education and health projects. Among others, it will review the overall status of project implementation, and the progress made so far towards achieving their development objectives, the UNDP statement concludes.