South Africa: SA 'A' Positive Despite Washed Out Preparations

South Africa 'A' one-day skipper Khaya Zondo remains positive over his side's preparations for their series against the England Lions despite having battled inclement weather in their preparations.

The South Africans have not had a proper warm-up game after both tour matches were washed out due to rain.

The tourists managed to squeeze in 35 overs in their opening match against Yorkshire at Leeds making 129/4, while they scored 145/1 in 20 overs against Derbyshire.

Zondo believes that although it's been unfortunate not to have valuable time in the middle, he reckons that the team remains positive over the team's preparations.

"The team's preparation has been good, we've had a lot of time to sit and gel," said Zondo.

"We've had a lot of time in the nets in Pretoria and over here in England. It's been good, the guys look like they're ready to go.

"It's just unfortunate that we haven't got a chance to finish the practice games because of the rain," he said.

"It would've been nice to see everyone get a chance to execute their disciplines. The bowlers haven't bowled in England yet, as both times we've batted first.

"When we have batted first there's been some positives with some guys getting runs."

Zondo's charges take on the England Lions in the first of three one-dayers starting at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

"The guys looking in good nick and now it's all about using the experience against our game over the England Lions, because we haven't had much game time," added Zondo.

South Africa 'A' squad for 50-over series against England Lions:

Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Jon Jon Smuts (Warriors), Aiden Markram (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Khaya Zondo - captain (Dolphins), Hein Kuhn (Titans), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Mangaliso Mosehle - wk (Highveld Lions), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras).

South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:

Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wk (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions).

South Africa 'A' tour to UK itinerary:

Thursday, 1 June - 1st A ODI v England Lions Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday, 3 June - 2nd A ODI v England Lions Northampton

Monday, 5 June- 3rd A ODI v England Lions (D/N) Northampton

June 8-11 - 4-day v Hampshire Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 14-17 - 4-day v Sussex Arundel (v Duke of Norfolk XI if Sussex in RL play-offs)

June 21-24 - 'A' Test v Lions The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

