South Africa: One Dead, Dozens Injured in Elandsfontein Train Crash

One person has been confirmed dead, while around 55 have been left injured after two trains collided in Elandsfontein in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics along with several other services arrived on the scene and found several carriages of the trains leaning to their side, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Numerous passengers were found seated inside the train as well as walking around on the scene.

Paramedics setup a staging area while local authorities began to divert traffic from the area.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered that one of the drivers of the trains had sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene."

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the area and authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Metrorail confirmed that 55 people had been injured, and the person who had died was in an empty coach.

According to spokesperson Tony Games, train services were severely disrupted between Germiston and Kempton Park, while all train services had been halted between Pretoria and Germiston.

"Alternative arrangements are being made to move people by bus to the next train station so that they can catch the next train to Pretoria or Johannesburg."

