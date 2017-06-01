1 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Dozens Injured in Elandsfontein Train Crash

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Cable Theft Cause of Elandsfontein Train Collision - Metrorail

One person has been confirmed dead, while around 55 have been left injured after two trains collided in Elandsfontein in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics along with several other services arrived on the scene and found several carriages of the trains leaning to their side, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Numerous passengers were found seated inside the train as well as walking around on the scene.

Paramedics setup a staging area while local authorities began to divert traffic from the area.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered that one of the drivers of the trains had sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene."

The injured were taken to various hospitals in the area and authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Metrorail confirmed that 55 people had been injured, and the person who had died was in an empty coach.

According to spokesperson Tony Games, train services were severely disrupted between Germiston and Kempton Park, while all train services had been halted between Pretoria and Germiston.

"Alternative arrangements are being made to move people by bus to the next train station so that they can catch the next train to Pretoria or Johannesburg."

Source: News24

South Africa

Levels of Child Sexual Abuse Even Higher Than Activist Claimed

A South African activist said in radio interview that a quarter of girls and 17% of boys would be sexually abused before… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.