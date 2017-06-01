Government has pleaded with the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP), to lure more humanitarian and development funding from its members for the country because of "the confidence we have built in UNDP" of managing donations.

Since 2002, when Harare was slapped with sanctions by the European Union after America, western countries have been channelling both humanitarian and development assistance to Zimbabwe through UN agencies and other NGOs.

The development was meant to by-pass the President Robert Mugabe administration which the west accuses of corruption, mismanagement of donor funds and gross human and property rights abuses.

Some of these "trusted" NGOs have, however, also been accused of misusing donor funds meant for the vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of an $8 million Zimbabwe Resilience grant extended to Zimbabwe by Sweden, in Harare, Wednesday, marketing and economics director in the Agriculture ministry, Clemence Taderera, said government was now dependable.

Zimbabwe has appealed for $7 million to cater for 800 000 people who were affected by the floods which ravaged communities during the last raining season.

"The Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF) has been in place for one year now but we have seen some notable progress which has been made and I must thank the coordinating team at the UNDP for really building confidence in government and in the donor community and here we are today and it is because of that confidence that we are witnessing a further injection into the fund and we are deepening the pocket of the fund," he said.

"I would also want to invite more (funds) so that we continue to increase and deepen the pocket of the funds so that we continue implementing this programme," said Taderera.

Swedish ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sofia Sofia Calltorp, said, "Resilience lies at the heart of Sweden's new five-year strategic commitment to Zimbabwe in fighting poverty, environmental degradation and in ensuring absorptive and transformative capacities in the face of climate change".