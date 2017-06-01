NATIONAL People's Party (NPP) vice presidents, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura, on Sunday failed to douse factional and tribal divisions rocking the party's Bulawayo province.

NPP president, Joice Mujuru, last week, set up a team comprising Nkomo, Mvundura and the party's national chairperson, Dzikamai Mavhaire, to fix factional fighting in the province.

The party's Bulawayo province is sharply divided into two camps, one loyal to Cuthbert Ncube and the other to Nkomo.

Insiders said cracks emerged in March this year when Ncube, who was backed by Bulawayo province, lost the post of vice president to Nkomo.

Early this month, Bulawayo provincial elections were won by Ncube's sympathisers, a development which reportedly angered Nkomo and his supporters.

"The problem in Bulawayo is that most people sympathetic to Nkomo failed to get a single position in the provincial executive. These are the people who are causing problems and they are calling for the dissolution of the province," said a source privy to the goings-on in the party.

Highly placed sources said Nkomo and Mvundura on Sunday burned the midnight oil at the former minister of Water Resources and Development's house in Killarney trying to reconcile the warring factions.

"During the week, we received communication that the two vice presidents wanted to meet the provincial executive at Nkomo's house. On Sunday, we went there on this understanding but little did we know that the agenda of the meeting was to replace us with unelected members loyal to Nkomo," said an executive member who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

The executive member said the organisers of the meeting smuggled into the meeting non-executive members, some of them who lost in the provincial elections.

Another executive member said during the meeting, Mvundura and Nkomo tried to force the executive to accommodate some of Nkomo's sympathisers in but the elected members fiercely resisted the move resulting in Mujuru's two emissaries declaring a deadlock in the mediations.

"The meeting started at 6pm on Sunday and ended on Monday 6am.We could not agree with the two's proposals," added the executive member.

When reached for comment, Nkomo could neither confirm nor deny the meeting.

"Aaaa on that one talk to our head of communication, Methuseli Moyo. I don't want to take his responsibility," said Nkomo.

Moyo, however, insisted the Bulawayo executive is still intact.