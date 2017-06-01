1 June 2017

Nigeria: No Date for Budget Assent - Presidency

By Isiaka Wakili and Ismail Mudashir

The Presidency yesterday said no date has been fixed for the assent to this year's budget transmitted to it by the National Assembly about two weeks ago.

Daily Trust reports that there were reports last night that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget today.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang said no date has been fixed for it as consultations on the fiscal document were still ongoing.

In a phone interview last night, he said, "I have issued a statement on it, consultations are still on".

A copy of the statement forwarded to our correspondent reads: "Further to several enquiries regarding action on the 2017 Appropriation Bill by the Executive, be please informed that assent to same is not yet scheduled as consultations and engagements are ongoing. Be please so informed," he said.

The National Assembly had on 19th of this month transmitted it to the Presidency for assent.

The budget presented to the National Assembly on December 14, last year by President Muhammadu Buhari was not passed until after five months. It was passed on the May 11.

