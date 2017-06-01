Kenya/Zambia: Clifton Miheso On Life in Zambia

Harambee Stars winger Clifton Miheso has said his focus is on cementing a starting role at his club in the Zambian Super League.

The former Sofapaka and Thika United player grabbed the headlines last weekend after coming off the bench to assist and score a last-gasp winner for Buildcon in a league match against Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The superbly struck goal, a struck free kick from just outside the area in the dying minutes of the contest, secured a 2-1 win for the new boys.

Having coming off the bench in the second half to help his team amass all three points, Miheso told Nation Sport he is working hard to impress the technical bench led by coach Hicham Chazouhani.

"It is always a great feeling to score but it feels way better that we picked the three points," Miheso said.

"I have set targets for the season. I want to help my team by scoring goals and assisting many others. I want to be a definite starter here, then get a recall to the national team, I am happy to be back on the pitch, playing," the player, who had a troubled stint at Golden Arrows, said.

Miheso, who received his football education for Thika United, before also turning out for Sofapaka and AFC Leopards in the SportPesa Premier League has also backed compatriot and club mate John Mark Makwatta to find his form at the newly promoted club.

Makwatta topped the scoring charts in Kenya during the 2016 season, but is yet to get off the mark at his new work station despite having featured five times thus far.