Nigeria: Sit-At-Home - Massive Discontent, Elite Hypocrisy Fuelling Biafra Agitation

Tuesday's successful lockdown of the Southeast is indicative of a massive discontent with the Nigerian federation, Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group warned, yesterday.

While the group warned that the issues raised by the lockdown must be addressed in order not to foreclose a negotiated settlement of the Nigeria question, Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, traced the success of the lockdown to what he described as the hypocrisy of the Nigerian elite class and the tribal tendencies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In addition, National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima on his part said the action showed the need to address the national question, adding that the "elite have hijacked this country."

"There is nothing new about what they have done, they did not compel anybody to sit-at-home but people voluntarily sat at home. Their action is a form of sensitization that the national question must be addressed.

"If we, in the north, are tired of Nigeria, we might also decide to go because some people have held the country to ransom. If they want to go, they are free to go. We, in the north, will also decide to pull out of the country because some of us in the minority are being marginalized. The elites have hijacked this country."

Also reacting, the Southeast Senate caucus, members of the House of Representatives were among other groups that yesterday also opined that the lockdown had brought the issue of restructuring of the country to a point of no return.

Meanwhile, the Southeast opened to business, yesterday, after the 24-hour lockdown of the zone and neighbouring Igbo-speaking areas effected at the instance of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Meanwhile, Igbo groups across the country, yesterday, praised IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for the success of rallying the Igbo nation towards their plight with different groups pledging loyalty to him.

Kanu, on his part, said the success of the sit-at-home protest had convinced him of the good prospects of the restoration of Biafra.

FG blind to realities on ground--Afenifere

Reacting to the success of the sit-at-home directive, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere said it showed that the Federal Government was blind to the realities on ground.

Afenifere's National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said: "It is interesting the total shut down happened the day the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, was bragging that restructuring would not happen, it is a clear sign that the government is blind to the realities in the land."

Elite at fault -- Junaid Mohammed

Kano based Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Mohammed on his part said yesterday:

"What has happened should not surprise Nigerians who know the history of Biafra. What is happening has the support of the Igbo elite and this further confirms the irresponsibility of the Nigerian elite all together."

"The elites of this country from all the geo-political zones do not believe in Nigeria. However, in all these, it is an average Nigerian that suffers. I maintain that those who are calling for these agitations did not experience the civil war and they do not know the consequences of what they are doing" he added.

Continuing, he said: "I can say with all sense of belonging that Nigeria as a nation is not prepared for this crisis because the President and co workers are tribal and the country lacks leadership right now. So such directions will be strongly obeyed because of the agitation by the South-East zone".

Lockdown indicates discontent

Senators and members of the House of Representatives also affirmed that the success of the lockdown was indicative of discontents within the polity which they said should be urgently addressed.

South-East senators who spoke through the chairman of the South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the success was also an indication that the time for negotiation and restructuring of the country cannot be further wished away.

"It is an indication that a large number or percentage of our people from the South-East actually feel marginalised and rejected by the larger Nigerian entity and the import of it for Nigeria is that there is need to be an engagement sooner rather than later for us to form a better union in Nigeria."

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Leo Ogor, speaking in the same vein said the development in the South-Eeast meant that Nigeria, as presently configured, cannot be sustained without restructuring.

"It shows clearly that there is a major unity among the Igbo. And I think this issue should not be treated with the same levity it had been handled in the past."

Rep. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Ukuani Fed Constituency, Delta) said the success showed the solidarity of the Igbo on the issues affecting them.

Rep EJ Agbonayinma (PDP, Edo) on his part said the success of the lockdown was mainly because the Igbo had been shut out of national affairs.

Total compliance convinced me of Biafra restoration--Kanu

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, quoted Kanu as thanking IPOB members across the world for their tenacious efforts that made the Heroes Day sit-at-home order a resounding success.

Kanu was quoted to have said: "Following the total compliance with this sit-at-home order I issued when I was still in Kuje Prison Abuja, it has proven to me, IPOB members and other Biafra agitators, and lovers of Biafra and freedom beyond every conceivable doubt that Biafra restoration is a priority to all and sundry.

"Since you have not let me down with your compliance, I promise never to let Biafra down even upon the pain of death. We must join hands together, with all genuine and sincere individuals and groups, to restore Biafra with truth and honesty.

"We also thank politicians who defied all odds and pressure from Aso Rock to make our sit-at-home order a memorable and resounding historical event.

"I will not hesitate to congratulate the people of Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states, including the good people of Igbanke in Edo State, Igala clan in Kogi State and Idoma/Igede/Agatu in Benue State for sending a clear and unmistakable message to the whole world that this Biafra self determination effort driven by IPOB and other agitators is uncompromising."

MASSOB hails participants

MASSOB also congratulated all those who contributed to the success of the lockdown.

MASSOB Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson said: "You have proven to the world and Nigeria that your desire for Biafra remains unshakeable, no matter the threat from Nigeria's security agents. MASSOB says thank you all Ndi Biafra.

"The world has seen that Biafra is greater than any individual. This is evident that our referendum will be 100 percent victorious. This is just the beginning of what is about to happen to Nigeria because we are going to cripple Nigeria economically because all Biafrans in northern and western Nigeria will join the next move."

Commercial activities resume in Aba

Meanwhile, commercial activities have resumed in the entire region, yesterday.

In Aba, as early as 7am, Vanguard observed that traders at the Ariaria International and other markets in the city opened for business while motor parks were a beehive of activities as transport companies resumed operation.

Normalcy in Umuahia

Normalcy also returned to Umuahia, the Abia State capital, as shops, schools, offices, markets and other businesses opened fully in all parts of the state capital and environs.

However, a police helicopter continued to hover around the city but the State Police Command said it has been on aerial surveillance since last Sunday and would continue to ensure that the peace of the state was not threatened.

Spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, a Superintend of Police, said the helicopter meant no harm.

... Enugu, Imo too

Activities also resumed in Enugu and Imo where the sit-at-home order was completely complied with.

Banks witnessed long queues after a long break that started last Friday, given that Monday was also a public holiday to mark Democracy Day in the country.

We did not arrest any IPOB or MASSOB members -- Imo CP

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Ezike, yesterday, said no member of IPOB or MASSOB was arrested as a result of the sit-at-home order by the groups, affirming that they were not visible during the protest.

"While my men were patrolling, we did not see anybody protesting. So, we did not arrest any MASSOB or IPOB member," Mr. Ezike told Vanguard, yesterday.

