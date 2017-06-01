Magistrate Lazini Ncube Monday concluded that the late CMED chairman, Lesslie John Denn, who is suspected to have committed suicide at his Borrowdale home in May last year, was murdered.

Giving his ruling after a three months long inquest into Denn's death, the magistrate said whoever committed the crime was an expert, adding that although his doctors confirmed that he was suicidal, foul play could not be ruled out.

"Whoever killed him was an expert, it is clear that the sound of the gun was muffled and the fact that the cartridge and head bullet was found missing from the scene yet experts say these should be within a diameter of two meters seals it up. Doctors said he was suicidal but the evidence on the ground is pointing otherwise, "he said.

He added, "The fact that his fiancée (Ashton Pillary) ordered the mattress the deceased was found lying on to be burnt leaves a lot to be desired, worse considering that this was done even before his body was removed from his bedroom. The reason why this was done remains a mystery but court is of the view that this was done to destroy evidence."

Experts told court during the inquest that when one shoots himself, his or her hands will take a funny shape and there would gun residue on his hands, which is not what they established.

During the inquest, Denn's maid, Yvonne Kapakasi, and his gardener, Job Choruma, also said there was something unusual about Denn's fiancées' actions on the day in question.

They said after she entered the room their boss was found dead; she took over 20 minutes to alert them to his death.

Kapakasi said under such circumstances, they expected Pillary to scream the moment she found out that her lover was dead.

However Pillary insisted that Denn was suicidal and said the evidence from experts including police officers and ballistics was useless.

She called Denn's doctors who also confirmed that their client was a troubled man who was struggling with unnamed social issues as well as work related and financial problems.

Denn was found dead by Pillary in his bed with a bullet wound under unclear circumstances.

Pillary was represented by her lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni during the enquiry.

Francesca Mukumbiri is appearing for the state.