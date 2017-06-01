South Africa: The #GuptaLeaks Revealed

analysis

Last weekend, the Sunday Times and City Press fired the first salvos in a story that should shake our nation to the core. The former did not exaggerate when it referred to "e-mails that prove the Guptas run South Africa", even if its judgement was based on limited facts, as we shall see. By STEFAANS BRÜMMER, SAM SOLE and BRANKO BRKIC.

The two newspapers had access to a trove of about 650 e-mails sent between the Gupta brothers, their associates and others.

Today Scorpio, the Daily Maverick's newly launched investigative unit, and amaBhungane, the independent investigative non-profit, start publishing stories from a much, much wider trove: a few hundred gigabytes of information containing between 100,000 and 200,000 unique e-mails and a host of other documents. This we call the #GuptaLeaks.

Why did we not publish before? Why did we let ourselves be "scooped"?

The answer is in what we shall call a story of heroes and the misguided.

The heroes are whistle-blowers who may be risking their lives to expose the truth, and others who assisted in the process. For now, for their safety, they shall remain unsung.

The misguided are people whom we had trusted and let into the...