If the Guptas were looking for anonymity, Dubai wasn't far enough. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

In April 2016, reporter Susan Comrie, now with amaBhungane, flew to Dubai on an assignment to find the mansion the Guptas were alleged to have bought, somewhere in the millionaires' suburb of Emirates Hills.

It didn't take long to get the address - when you buy the most expensive property in Dubai's most expensive suburb, anyone with a South African connection tends to notice.

From the #GuptaLeaks we can now confirm that the Guptas bought L35, a 10-bedroom mansion overlooking the Montgomerie golf course, for AED93-million (R331-million) in July 2015.

Photos of the mansion, published on estate agent Knight Frank's website, show a white marble and gold interior, some of the 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms and underground parking for 11 cars.

Despite spending over R300-million on their desert palace, the Guptas appear to have been dissatisfied with the condition they found it in. E-mails in the #GuptaLeaks shows that they brought in an interior designer who proposed R21.7-million renovations.

One of the changes suggested in 3D models was the addition of a massive free-standing safe, surrounded by busts for displaying expensive...