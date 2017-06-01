analysis

In our first exposé from the #GuptaLeaks, we show how the president's friends and their associates are diverting billions of rand from Transnet's purchase of locomotives to their offshore accounts. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

In a scheme so audacious and lucrative that it puts the notorious arms deal to shame, they:

Entered kickback agreements totalling R5.3-billion with the Chinese manufacturer that became Transnet's favourite locomotive supplier;

Influenced procurement processes through their associates at Transnet;

Are pocketing R10-million from each R50-million locomotive that Transnet is buying.

This story presents the most direct evidence yet of the Guptas and their associates amassing fortunes offshore by tolling contracts at state-owned entities they control.

Just over two years ago in Shenzhen, the China mainland boomtown abutting Hong Kong, Salim Essa put his signature to a "business development services agreement".

Neatly laid out over 19 pages of legalese, the contract seemed standard for the world of trade and investment. A firm named CSR (Hong Kong) Co Ltd had approached another called Tequesta Group Ltd to "provide advisory services" for "Project 359" in South Africa.

Tequesta, represented by Essa, had "a familiarity with [the] regulatory, social, cultural and political framework" in South Africa and could give...