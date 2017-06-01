1 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane and Scorpio #guptaleaks - Guptas and Associates Score R5.3 Billion in Locomotives Kickbacks

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta (file photo).
analysis

In our first exposé from the #GuptaLeaks, we show how the president's friends and their associates are diverting billions of rand from Transnet's purchase of locomotives to their offshore accounts. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

In a scheme so audacious and lucrative that it puts the notorious arms deal to shame, they:

Entered kickback agreements totalling R5.3-billion with the Chinese manufacturer that became Transnet's favourite locomotive supplier;

Influenced procurement processes through their associates at Transnet;

Are pocketing R10-million from each R50-million locomotive that Transnet is buying.

This story presents the most direct evidence yet of the Guptas and their associates amassing fortunes offshore by tolling contracts at state-owned entities they control.

Just over two years ago in Shenzhen, the China mainland boomtown abutting Hong Kong, Salim Essa put his signature to a "business development services agreement".

Neatly laid out over 19 pages of legalese, the contract seemed standard for the world of trade and investment. A firm named CSR (Hong Kong) Co Ltd had approached another called Tequesta Group Ltd to "provide advisory services" for "Project 359" in South Africa.

Tequesta, represented by Essa, had "a familiarity with [the] regulatory, social, cultural and political framework" in South Africa and could give...

More on This

#GuptaLeaks - The R331 Million Dubai Mansion

If the Guptas were looking for anonymity, Dubai wasn't far enough. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.