Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) is seeking the relatives of Mzee Francis Kanyasu Maige who died at the health facility in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday for burial arrangement.

The late Kanyasu, popularly referred to as Ngosha, is reported to have directed that his relatives be contacted before the burial of his body. Mzee Maige was among the patients President John Magufuli visited when he made another impromptu visit at the national referral hospital on Sunday.

MNH Executive Director Prof Lawrence Museru said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the relatives of Mzee Maige are reportedly in Mwanza region's Sengerema District, saying the relatives are required to decide where the body will be laid.

He said the hospital was also communicating with the deceased's neighbours at Buguruni kwa Malapa in Ilala Municipality for burial arrangements, pointing out that the body has been preserved at MNH. As for the cause of the death, Professor Museru said he had not yet received the report of the postmortem by yesterday.

Mzee Maige was mid last week referred to MNH from Amana hospital in Ilala where he was receiving treatment. He promised to paint and hand over a portrait of President Magufuli when the Head of State visited him on Sunday.

Dr Magufuli made yet another surprise visit at the country's main medical facility to see how the services were being provided to patients, mainly at the Mwaisela Ward. In his jovial mood, the president was impressed by the way doctors and nurses were discharging duties to rescue peoples' lives at MNH.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Janeth Magufuli, the president visited the patients at around 7:00am, immediately after they had attended Sunday prayers at St Peter's Catholic Church in Oyster Bay, in Dar es Salaam.