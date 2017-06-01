Nigeria: We Didn't Conduct 'Assessment Poll' On Buhari's Administration - APC

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissociated itself from an online opinion survey on the second anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

"For the records, the APC has not conducted or authorised any assessment poll on the President Buhari administration. The media and indeed the general public are advised to ignore the questionable poll," said party spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement.

Using the twitter handle, @APCNigeria, the survey had sought the opinion of Nigerians on the successes or otherwise of the Buari administration.

"Two years on: What's your assessment of the APC-led administration in Nigeria? Kindly vote and RT," the party had purportedly asked Nigerians, providing four options; Poor, Average, Excellent and Indifferent.

The online poll recorded 14, 532 votes with 54 per cent of the respondents rating the administration poor; 33 percent rated the administration as average, while 10 percent voted for excellent. Three per cent of the respondents were indifferent.

However, in the statement issued yesterday in Abuja, APC said: "The twitter handle, '@APCNigeria' with which the so-called 'assessment poll' was purportedly conducted is not the official twitter account of the APC.

"Unfortunately, media organisations that published the story did not verify from the party's publicity department the authenticity of the unauthorised poll credited to the party.

"Recall that the party had on February 21, 2016 distanced itself from the twitter handle, '@APCNigeria' following a similar false report credited to the party on the outcome of Benue South Senatorial rerun election."

Vanguard checks revealed that the twitter handle,"@APCNigeria" is managed by one Philip Obin.

It became popular and was mistaken as an official APC media broadcast platform in the lead up to the 2015 general elections for regularly broadcasting news and activities of the APC.