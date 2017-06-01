A Harare teenager who landed in the dock after he rescued a sick fish eagle which sought refuge at his place of residence was Wednesday spared a custodial sentence after a magistrate sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment, wholly suspended on conditions.

Takudzwa Brendon Gwatidzo, 19, was, however, lectured on what his offence entailed after he explained that he didn't even know that the bird was sacred and was committing a crime when he ordered his brother to take care of it while he was looking for authorities.

A stone carving thought to be of the fish eagle or the Baleteur variant, is Zimbabwe's national emblem appearing on the country's national flag and coat of arms.

Dumisani Mthombeni volunteered to assist the boy for free after the youngster was convicted and was ordered to give special circumstances that could lessen his sentence.

"The bird was too big, too unusual, I didn't even know its name and I only concentrated on helping it first as it was sickly and hungry. After ordering my brother to feed it I went to Bird Life Zimbabwe and they said they don't keep such birds before they advised me to go to national parks and wildlife," he explained.

The state said his offence attracted a mandatory sentence of nine years but Mthombeni argued that he wanted the record to be referred to the High Court for further scrutiny as Section 45 of Parks and Wildlife Act, under which Gwatidzo, was charged, was defective.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled that Gwatidzo's possession of the bird was not wilful adding that being a youthful first time offender was mitigatory on its own.

Narrating his ordeal, Gwatidzo, who is a lower six student, told court that he never intended to sell the bird.

It was state's case that detectives received information to the effect that Gwatidzo was in possession of a specially protected fish eagle without permit.

Court heard detectives went to his place of residence and posed as buyers.

Gwatidzo then handed over the bird; thereafter, the police produced their identification before they asked him to produce a permit.

Upon failure to do so, he was arrested and the bird was taken to parks and wildlife.

The value of the fish eagle is $1 000.