Nigeria: S/East Assembly Wants Nnamdi Kanu's Bail Revoked

The South East Peoples Assembly (SEPA) has called on the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High to revoke the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu within seven working days.

In a letter to the CJ, Justice Ibrahim Auta, dated May 31, 2017 and co-signed by the president of SEPA, Prince Chukwuemeka Okorie, the group said it was shocking that Kanu has continued to conduct himself in a manner "We consider totally at variance with the terms and conditions of the bail so granted which, amongst others, include that Kanu must not hold rallies, grant interviews or be in a crowd of more than 10 people."

"Obviously, the recklessness with which he made media statements and even organized the "Sit at Home and Stay Indoor" protest to mark the so called Biafra Heroes Day on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 is a threat to the unity, security and peace of Nigeria as a sovereign nation," the letter read.

Okorie said the group believed that Kanu is trying to push Nigeria into "an unnecessary precarious situation for his personal agenda and those of his paymasters" thereby urging the CJ to use his office to forestall "another civil unrest in Nigeria, particularly around the Igbo speaking region."

Okorie added that the temporary freedom being enjoyed by Kanu has been abused and as such called on the CJ "to consider adopting the appropriate procedure to ensure that Kanu's bail is revoked within the next 7 (Seven) working days."

The letter was stamped 'received' by the CJ's chambers.